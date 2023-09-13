Some of your favorite Bravo-lebrities are coming together for a steamy, snowy getaway on the new season of Winter House!

Bravo shared the season 3 trailer for the revamped reality show on Wednesday. This time around, stars from all across the Bravo universe are headed to a wintery getaway in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, for two weeks of hookups and hijinks.

Fresh off the Scandoval drama on Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz is looking for a fun, carefree getaway, but quickly finds himself entangled in an unexpected attraction -- to Below Deck Mediterranean's Katie Flood.

"Katie's so hot, but I could never hook up with someone named Katie," says Schwartz in the trailer. "This is the universe f**king with me. It's a good joke." (The joke being, of course, that Schwartz is recently divorced from fellow Vanderpump star Katie Maloney.)

Drama also surrounds Winter House's Kory Keefer, who draws the eye of multiple women in the house, despite being in an ill-defined relationship with Summer House's Sam Feher -- who, naturally, arrives during the season to confront the girls that have been interested in her man.

"We haven't made it, like, exclusive," Kory insists in the trailer -- though Sam did confirm the relationship to ET earlier this year.

The new season also features drunken fights, snowball battles, and a possible pregnancy test. Check out the full trailer and see the complete list of season 3 cast members below:

Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke and Danielle Olivera from Summer House

Katie Flood, Alex Propson and Malia White from the Below Deck franchise

Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules

Jordan Emanuel of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard

Brian Benni of Family Karma

Kory Keefer from Winter House

Casey Craig making her Bravo debut

Also visiting the cabin this season are Jason Cameron of Winter House, Summer House's Sam Feher and Rhylee Gerber, Aesha Scott and Capt. Sandy Yawn from the Below Deck franchise.

Winter House season 3 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on Bravo.

