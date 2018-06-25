​Witney Carson Joins 'Dancing With the Stars: Junior' as a Mentor (Exclusive)

Witney Carson has joined the all-new, upcoming Dancing With the Stars: Junior.

The So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars alum broke the news to ET's Katie Krause on Friday at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards. Carson, who at age 24 has already performed as a pro on DWTS for nine seasons (winning season 19 with Alfonso Ribeiro), will join the spinoff show as a mentor to underage celebrity contestants who have yet to be announced.

"I'm gonna be involved, so I'm excited. It's a good change of pace. I think people will like the kid version of it, it's going to be super fun and I hope people will like it," she told ET. "I'm actually going to be a mentor to the couple -- I don't know who I have yet, probably somebody Disney, for sure, but I don't know, so we'll see."

Carson has a few kids in mind that she would like to mentor, including Jenna Ortega, who plays young Jane on Jane the Virgin.

"I think Jenna Ortega would be so cute... who else?" she said, trailing off. "I dunno... anybody!"

But she quickly thought of one more person: Mason Ramsey, the viral sensation better known as Walmart Yodeling Kid for his adorable yodel rendition of Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues." When she realized that Ramsey was actually at the Radio Disney Music Awards, she could hardly contain her excitement.

"Is he here? Oh my gosh, I'm gonna attack him," she said.

"That is my mission tonight, yes!" she said of her plans to ask him to join Dancing With the Stars: Junior. "OK, good."

The show does not yet have a premiere date, but will air Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC this fall.

