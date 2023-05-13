A California woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Christina Ashten Gourkani, an OnlyFans model known for her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

According to multiple reports, 50-year-old Vivian Gomez was arrested on April 20 after landing at Fort Lauderdale Airport in her hometown of Florida. She'll be extradited to California where she faces two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license resulting in great bodily harm.

Gomez's arrest came just hours after Gourkani, known publicly as Ashten G, died on April 20 after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 34.

According to the Daily Post, San Mateo County, California District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe alleges Gomez gave Gourkani "several injections" of silicone in her buttocks in a Burlingame, California hotel room. The D.A.'s office claimed Gourkani had the injections because she wanted to appear even more like Kardashian.

In a fundraising post on GoFundMe, Gourkani's family said they found out about her deteriorating health in the early morning hours of April 20.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying [hysterically] on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying," the post reads. "A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives."

The family said that they arrived at a hospital, where Gourkani's condition worsened, and that she died that day.

"Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure that took a turn for the worse," they claimed. "For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family and the investigation, no other details will be shared at this time."

Gourkani was known publicly as Ashten G and garnered a substantial following on the subscription service site OnlyFans. She also boasted more than 600,000 followers on Instagram.

Gomez, who is being held without bail before she's extradited to central California, is due in court May 22.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Dead at 32 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kim Kardashian Lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani Dead at 34

Jacklyn Zeman, 'General Hospital' Actress, Dead at 70

'Mommy Blogger' Heather 'Dooce' Armstrong Dead at 47

Related Gallery