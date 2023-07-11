It's Timothée Chalamet's turn to take us to a world of pure imagination!

The Wonka trailer was released on Tuesday, giving fans a delicious first look at the origin story of the beloved candy maker from the books of Roald Dahl.

Chalamet stars as a young Willy Wonka -- following in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp before him -- and performs seven musical numbers in the film, which shows how the young dreamer came up with some of his most fantastical creations and took on the established "chocolate cartel."

"I have spent the past seven years traveling the world and perfecting my craft," Wonka explains in the trailer. "You see I'm something of a magician, inventor and chocolate maker."

The movie also stars Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant, as a singing, dancing Oompa Loompa!

Last fall, Chalamet opened up about taking on the role in a cover story for Vogue.

"This movie is so sincere, it’s so joyous," he raved. "I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realizing is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary."

Wonka is set to hit theaters on Dec. 15.

