'Wonka' Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Sings and Dances Through a World of Pure Imagination
'Wonka' Official Trailer
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Zac Efron Is Ripped and Unrecognizable on the Set of 'The Iron C…
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Stun During ‘Mission: Impossible - …
Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support …
Hayley Atwell Addresses Tom Cruise Romance Rumors
'Napoleon' Trailer No. 1
Penelope Disick Shoves Food Into Dad Scott's Face for TikTok Pra…
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher Breaks Down Colin Mac…
Jamie Foxx Spotted for First Time Since Health Scare
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Madonna: Doctor Weighs In on Bacterial Infections and What Happe…
Inside Jamie Foxx’s Recovery After Being Hospitalized for Medica…
Erin Andrews Welcomes First Child With Husband Jarret Stoll
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Jeffrey Carlson, 'All My Children' Actor, Dead at 48
Bradley Cooper Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter's Hilarious Reaction …
Kristen Bell on Secret to Her and Dax Shepard's Marriage (Exclus…
Shark Week Host Jason Momoa Crashes Proposal in New Teaser
It's Timothée Chalamet's turn to take us to a world of pure imagination!
The Wonka trailer was released on Tuesday, giving fans a delicious first look at the origin story of the beloved candy maker from the books of Roald Dahl.
Chalamet stars as a young Willy Wonka -- following in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp before him -- and performs seven musical numbers in the film, which shows how the young dreamer came up with some of his most fantastical creations and took on the established "chocolate cartel."
"I have spent the past seven years traveling the world and perfecting my craft," Wonka explains in the trailer. "You see I'm something of a magician, inventor and chocolate maker."
Watch the full trailer below:
The movie also stars Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant, as a singing, dancing Oompa Loompa!
Last fall, Chalamet opened up about taking on the role in a cover story for Vogue.
"This movie is so sincere, it’s so joyous," he raved. "I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realizing is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary."
Wonka is set to hit theaters on Dec. 15.
RELATED CONTENT:
Timothée Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's Career Advice
Timothee Chalamet Shares First Look of Himself as Young Wonka
'Willy Wonka' Cast Celebrates Film's 50th Anniversary and Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)