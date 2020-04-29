Ready to get in sickening shape? Jason Wimberly has you covered!

The talented trainer to the stars -- whose client list includes Kate Hudson, Selma Blair, Jane Lynch and more -- is recruiting some of your favorite queens from RuPaul's Drag Race for a fun new fitness series!

On each episode of Working Out Is a Drag with Jason Wimberly, which premieres May 6 on WOW Presents Plus, the fitness guru will open up his West Hollywood studio, Health House, to a different queen for a specialized workout with step-by-step directions you can follow along with from home. Check out ET's exclusive trailer above for a sneak peek!

Watch Monique Heart master the medicine ball, do yoga-inspired moves with Raja, and work your way towards Kameron Michaels' buff arms with specialized exercises from Wimberly himself.

"I really think the most important thing is that we have a ton of fun," the celeb trainer says in the trailer. "Working out's a drag. But we're gonna make it fabulous!"

Working Out Is a Drag with Jason Wimberly premieres May 6 on WOW Presents Plus.

