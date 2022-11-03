Wynonna Judd shined in black during The Judds: Love Is Alive final concert Thursday night, which honored her late mother, Naomi Judd.

Wynonna -- who has been wearing black at many of the public appearances she's made since her mother's death in April -- dressed head-to-toe in the color, topping a pair of velvet bellbottoms with a blouse that featured fringe detailing. While on the carpet, she coupled the look with a glittery duster, rounding out her ensemble with a pair of lace gloves, wearing her trademark wavy red locks down and flowing.

On stage, Wynonna swapped out the glitter and lace number for a bell-sleeved top.

Held at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the concert was attended by a host of country greats, including Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Kelsea Ballerini, who took the stage in memory of Naomi.

The concert special was filmed and is slated to air next March on CMT.

Just last month the 58-year-old country singer stopped by Today for an interview and performance, where she opened up and got teary over a new song she's writing called "Broken and Blessed." Wynonna said her current emotional state is "somewhere between hell and hallelujah."

"These shows are healing me, one show at a time, and all my friends are coming," she shared with host Hoda Kotb. "It's like the greatest party you throw yourself before the end."

Wynonna said she has been moved by seeing "up to four generations" of fans at her performances. "It's a crazy time," she gushed, "because it's not about show business. This is a celebration of life.

As ET previously reported, Naomi, one-half of one of the most successful country duos in music history, The Judds, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April at age 76. She and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, just one day after her death.

Shortly after, Wynonna confirmed that she would continue on with the planned The Judds: The Final Tour on her own, saying it's what her mother would have wanted. The arena tour kicked off last month, with 15 new dates just added.

"It's incredibly overwhelming," Wynonna said of the outpouring of support she's received from the country music community. "It's like a funeral when you have your entire family there, and yet you wouldn't have it any other way -- even though it's the hardest thing to do sometimes, being present."

As she works her way through each show, Wynonna said she's on a roller coaster of emotions.

"I will cry and then go right into the next song," she shared, revealing that she keeps a box of tissues on-hand at all times.

"It's fun," she added. "I'm real and I'm broken and I'm blessed and I'm sassy and I'm crying and I'm snotting through the songs, but thousands of people are showing up to celebrate with me."

