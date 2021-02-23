Xzibit and his wife, Krista Joiner, are calling it quits. ET can confirm that Joiner has filed for divorce from the 46-year-old rapper.

According to court records, Joiner filed for divorce on Feb. 22 from Xzibit, whose real name is Alvin Nathaniel Joiner. The two got married in November 2014, and had two children together -- Xavier and 10-year-old Gatlyn. Xavier was born premature in 2008, and died 11 days after he was born. Xzibit also has a 25-year-old son, Tremaine, from a previous relationship.

The Pimp My Ride star made headlines when he married Joiner in 2014, after he was arrested for DUI just hours after their wedding ceremony in Laguna Beach, California.

