Season 2 of Yellowjackets may have just ended, but the hit Showtime drama will be back with another episode before the series returns with season 3. According to co-creator Ashley Lyle, "There will be a bonus episode between seasons."

Lyle revealed the news on Twitter, while responding to a Yellowjackets fan who was up late Thursday evening, hoping that an unannounced episode will debut on the Showtime app. "Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest!" she wrote, while explaining that there is something coming -- but just not right now. "I love you guys and I don’t want y’all to lose sleep thinking it’s tonight."

The news of a bonus episode arrives amid online rumors that there was something else coming, especially considering that Jason Ritter, husband of star Melanie Lynskey, didn't appear in the season's nine episodes despite being confirmed for a guest-starring role and some claiming that the series had initially announced that season 2 would include 10 episodes.

Following the finale, ET learned that "while we didn’t see Ritter yet in these nine episodes of season 2, he will appear in the world of Yellowjackets at some point. With this series, you never know where he might pop up."

And according to one of the ensemble's younger stars, Kevin Alves, who plays Travis in the past timeline, "there was stuff in some of the episodes that they filmed that didn't make it on the show. And that several longer scenes were trimmed down in the final cut."

Of course, none of that officially means Ritter will be in the new episode or that anything filmed for season 2 will necessarily appear in what comes out. However, given that the writers' room was only one day into planning out season 3 before the WGA went on strike with studios over unfair compensation, nothing new has been produced.

But given that there's so many theories, questions and cliffhangers to be addressed, any new footage or time spent with the plane crash survivors both in the past and present timelines will be welcomed by fans.

ET has reached out to Showtime for additional details about the bonus episode.

