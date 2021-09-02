'Yellowstone': 'Everybody Pays' in Official Season 4 Trailer
The stakes have been raised on Yellowstone. Paramount Network dropped the official trailer for season 4 on Thursday, and it's not looking good for the Dutton family.
"Everybody pays," according to the trailer, which shows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being ambushed on the road, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) receiving an exploding package, and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) being confronted by gunfire.
Fans will have to wait for the two-hour season 4 premiere to see how -- or if -- the Duttons make it out alive. But one thing is for sure: Garrett Randall (Will Patton) is ready to wreak some havoc.
"Fair, moral, those are words men invented to scare and shame other men from taking back what they've stolen," he says in the trailer.
"What about right or wrong?" Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) asks.
"There's no such thing," Garrett coldly replies.
Watch below.
It was announced in July that Patton was upped to a series regular, following the season 3 revelation that he's Jamie's real father. Meanwhile, Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo and Kathryn Kelly have been added in recurring roles. Finn Little has also been added as a series regular.
Weaver will portray Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities; Perabo will portray Summer Higgins, an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Kelly will portray Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy; and Little will portray Carter, a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.
Season 4 of Yellowstone debuts with a two-hour premiere Nov. 7 on Paramount Network.
