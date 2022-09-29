'Yellowstone' Season 5 Trailer Warns the Duttons Are 'Already at War'
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Dishes on What to Expect From Season 5
There's going to be hell to pay.
Paramount Network released the official trailer for season 5 of Yellowstone on Thursday, and the dramatics are about to reach another level. Newly appointed as governor of Montana, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) faces an even deeper well of issues and obstacles as he navigates the tumultuous waters of government.
The jam-packed trailer opens with John being sworn in as the state's newest leader and being given the warning that he has no allies at the Capitol. What's his first order of business? Clean house, bringing in his daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly), as his new chief of staff.
Of course, John and his family have a laundry list of enemies. As the trailer unspools, it's clear the Duttons are going to have a tough time keeping everything on the straight and narrow as others, like Jacki Weaver's Caroline Warner, start gunning for them.
"We're already at war," John declares at one point in the trailer after a decision he makes is questioned.
Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect -- the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders -- an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.
Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly star in the series. Also returning are Josh Lucas as young John Dutton, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein. New cast additions include Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri.
Watch the season 5 trailer below.
Yellowstone premieres with two episodes Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.
