With the fall 2023 TV season quickly approaching, CBS unveiled its upcoming schedule, which includes a number of changes to its usual lineup. Among the most notable shifts in programming is the fact that the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone, will make its broadcast debut on CBS amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have nearly shut down Hollywood.

Yellowstone, which was created by Taylor Sheridan and stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the powerful Dutton family of ranchers, will begin airing on Sundays with season 1. According to the CBS schedule, the series will air on the same evenings with single headers of NFL football.

The Yellowstone news also comes amid ongoing drama behind the scenes, with Costner exiting the series after season 5 and the franchise expected to continue the Dutton story with an all-new sequel series while Paramount+ also has a number of spinoffs slated for the future.

Additionally, CBS plans to start airing episodes of the Paramount+ originals, FBI True and Seal Team, with the former making its network debut on Tuesdays after the scripted Dick Wolf drama, FBI, while the latter returns to CBS with season 5 on Thursdays following the conclusion of The Challenge USA, which will start airing all-new episodes of season 2 in August.

The hit comedy, Ghosts, will also be paired with the U.K. version it was originally adapted from, with both airing back-to-back on Thursdays. Also, on Fridays, audiences can watch fan-favorite episodes from all 13 seasons of Blue Bloods.

On the unscripted side, CBS is expanding its roster of game shows and reality TV competitions. The network has announced new episodes of The Price Is Right at Night and Let's Make a Deal Primetime while also expanding the upcoming seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race to 90-minute episodes. (Season 25 of Big Brother is expected to conclude in the fall after new episodes first debut at the end of July.)

The two, longtime competitions will be joined by new reality shows, such as Buddy Games, which is adapted from the 2019 comedy and will be hosted by Josh Duhamel; Lotería Loca, which is based on the popular Latin game of chance hosted by Jaime Camil; and Raid the Cage, which involves nerve, strategy and teamwork in order to win a cash prize.

Also returning this fall are new seasons of 60 Minutes, with 90-minute episodes to air on select Sundays during doubleheader NFL games, 48 Hours on Saturday nights, as well as ongoing coverage of NFL and select primetime college football games.

While premiere dates have not been announced, here's a look at the weekly lineup slated for the fall:

MONDAY

8 p.m.: Lotería Loca

9 p.m.: NCIS

10 p.m.: Paramount+ Original TBA

TUESDAY

8 p.m.: Big Brother

9 p.m.: FBI True

10 p.m.: FBI

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m.: Survivor

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race

THURSDAY

8 p.m.: Big Brother // Young Sheldon and Ghosts

9 p.m.: Buddy Games // UK: Ghosts

10 p.m.: The Challenge USA // Seal Team

FRIDAY

8 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night // Let's Make a Deal Primetime

9 p.m.: Raid the Cage

10 p.m.: Blue Blood (Classics)

SATURDAY

8 p.m.: Encores and Sports TBA

10 p.m.: 48 Hours

SUNDAY (Singleheaders)

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.: Yellowstone

9 p.m.: Yellowstone

10 p.m.: Big Brother

SUNDAY (Doubleheaders)

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

9 p.m.: Yellowstone

10 p.m.: Big Brother

