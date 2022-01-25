Travis Van Winkle experienced a very scary incident while on a hike with his dog. The actor, who played Cary Conrad on You, shared that his dog, Karen, was almost the victim of a coyote attack during a walk in LA.'s Griffith Park.

“Way too close for comfort. Glad my little sweetie is okay. Luckily it went our way today,” Van Winkle, 39, captioned his post. “Thank you @azitagram for consoling me after. Eeeeesh. Scary stuff. “

In one video, Van Winkle told his followers to be “very careful” while hiking in the park. The actor explained that while Karen was retrieving a piece of bark that he threw, two coyotes came after her. Van Winkle said that he slid down a hill to get to her just before the coyotes attacked, noting that Karen managed to escape without injury.

In the next video, the The Last Ship actor captured the same coyotes in the distance walking by trees.

While Karen thankfully made it out unharmed, Van Winkle showed off the scrapes on his legs that he received from sliding down the hill.

Followers took to the comments to share how grateful they were that Van Winkle and Karen made it out of the incident without serious harm. “OMG, thank goodness Karen is safe. My heart just dropped. Wow that’s a lot Travis, hope you are ok from it,” actress Azie Tesfai wrote, while another follower said, “OMG!! glad you’re both okay."

Van Winkle introduced the world to Karen in April 2020. Shortly after the sweet Instagram intro, the star shared the meaning behind his new pup’s name. After joking about how much press the name was getting at the time, Travis explained that the dog is named after his aunt, who died after a tragic accident.

“Sooooo I named my pup Karen to honor my late aunt Karen and I made sure to get a doggy that had some Labrador in her because that is the breed my aunt Karen always had,” he wrote in part. “I ❤️ You Aunt Karen!! #RESTINPEACE.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Artist Corie Mattie Creates a Mural in Honor of Betty White

Paws Up! Celebs Show Off Their Precious Pets

Drew Barrymore on the Right Age to Bring Pets Into the Family | Dear Drew

Lady Gaga Dognapping: Why Someone Would Want to Steal Her Pets This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery