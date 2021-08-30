'You' Announces Season 3 Premiere Date, Plus a Big Character Reveal

Joe Goldberg is moving to the suburbs.

Netflix has set the official premiere date for You season 3 -- and it's a lot sooner than you think. In a "bloody" teaser video released Monday, You will return for another chapter of murdery things on Friday, Oct. 15.

To whet everyone's appetite, Netflix dropped a major character reveal in the teaser that will surely factor into the trajectory of the season: Joe and Love's baby. At the end of season 2, Love revealed she was pregnant and here, it's unveiled that their baby is a boy and his name is Henry.

"People these days will name their kids anything to get attention. And despite your mother's background and your grandma's determination to refer to you as Forty reincarnated, I know better. A boy is not what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of 'mini me' was surely exciting and not without, uh, challenges," Joe (Penn Badgley) addresses his newborn son as he bakes a white cake with wine-red piping.

"Let's just say, I'm hoping you'll do as I say and not as I do. But for you I can change," he assures him. "I'll be a man you look up to, a man you will be proud to call Dad. So what to call you? A name that's strong but not intimidating, classic but not basic Literary, of course, because you will grow up in a house full of books. Henry. Choosing your name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I'll make to give you the best life possible to protect you, to shape who you will become."

The looming question now becomes, as Joe closes out the teaser, "Who are you going to be?"

The new season kicks off with Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti), now married and raising their baby, moving to the Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing, but the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? That may be a much more complicated escape.

Watch the creepy season 3 teaser below.

Joining Badgley and Pedretti in season 3 are Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea and Christopher Sean.

Back in December 2019, Badgley offered an intriguing tease about the meaning behind that final scene of season 2, which saw his character peering longingly into his new neighbor's backyard.

"Joe's looking for something that he can't... The way that I understand these things is that no one is born a sociopath or psychopath. Maybe the world of medicine hasn't decided definitively, but I'll go ahead and say that. We're not born that way, we're made that way, we're made that way by the life we then receive, the education we receive, parents, environment, whatever," he told ET at the time. "So I think Joe is looking for that which was taken from him as a child."

You premieres Friday, Oct. 15 on Netflix. For more, watch below.

