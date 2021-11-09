'You' Co-Stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold Spotted Out Together, Dating In Real Life
Victoria Pedretti has a real-life romance with her You co-star! A source confirms to ET that Pedretti, 26, and her 27-year-old co-star, Dylan Arnold, are involved in an off-screen romance.
"Victoria Pedretti and her You co-star, Dylan Arnold, are dating and have been for about a few months," the source says.
Pedretti and Arnold were recently spotted running errands together in Los Angeles on Sunday with coffee and groceries in hand.
Pedretti starred as Love Quinn, Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) wife, on season 3 of the Netflix series. And while he's older than her in real life, Arnold played Theo Engler, Joe and Love's college student neighbor.
Despite their onscreen age difference (spoiler alert!) Love and Theo engaged in an affair on the show, which has been renewed for a fourth season.
When ET spoke with Pedretti about her potential season 4 return, she said simply, "That is not my decision."
Watch the video below for more about season 3 of You.
