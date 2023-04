'Young and the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Eric Braeden has revealed he was diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing immunotherapy to treat high-grade cancerous cells near his bladder.

The veteran Young and the Restless star posted a 13-minute video Friday on Facebook and said he had problems with his prostate while recuperating from a recent knee-replacement surgery when the health scare came about. "I hate to be this personal but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this," he said.

Braeden said the prostate problem manifested to the point where he was frequently urinating, about every half hour or so. A urologist suggested he undergo a UroLift, which relieves pressure on the urethra. But before undergoing that procedure, Braeden said the urination problem "became so bad I couldn't pee."

"And that my friends I can tell you is one of the most painful experiences I’ve had," he said.

Braeden would eventually pull into Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles for a second opinion, where one of the pioneers of the UroLift treated him. He returned to the hospital a few days later, though it's not clear exactly when, and that's when Braeden said the doctor diagnosed him with cancer. The plan turned into the doctor performing the UroLift, at which point Braeden said the doctor would remove the cancer.

After undergoing surgery to remove the cancer, Braeden said he was asked to return a week later. And after looking at the biopsy report, Braeden said that "amongst the low-grade cancer cells there [were] some high-grade cancer cells" near his bladder. He said the urologist told him they'll treat the high-grade cancer cells with immunotherapy once a week for six weeks.

Braeden said, this past week, he underwent the second session. Some of the side effects are flu-like symptoms, he said.

The 82-year-old actor said he's currently under the weather but continues to exercise moderately, something he said "is difficult for an athlete" like himself.

"So that's where I am right now," said the actor, who added he's continued acting on the soap despite the diagnosis. "I'm a little under the weather, but not really much. I've learned now to listen to my body more and not go all out. I'm gonna get it. And I'll be in top form again soon."

On what started out as a three-week Y&R guest spot in 1980, Braeden turned that opportunity into more than 40 seasons as Victor Newman.

Young and the Restless celebrated its 50th anniversary last month, and in honor of that special occasion, Entertainment Tonight and CBS aired The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Young and the Restless' Stars Celebrate the Soap Opera’s 50th Anniversary This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Young and the Restless' Cast Talks Favorite Celeb Fans (Exclusive)

'The Young & the Restless': CBS to Air ET's 50th Anniversary Special

Tracey E. Bregman's Emmy Is Replaced After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire