Marina Joyce, a well-known 22-year-old British YouTuber, has been missing for nine days, according to Haringey, London, police.

On Friday, the official Haringey Police Social Media account tweeted asking people to help locate Joyce, who was last seen on July 31 and was reported missing on Aug. 7.

"Can you help to find Marina Joyce, 22, missing from #Haringey? Last seen on 31 Jul and reported missing to police on 7 Aug. Call 101 and quote 19MIS031063 with any info," the tweet read.

The internet celeb -- known for her beauty videos -- posted her last clip on YouTube on June 21.

Can you help to find Marina Joyce, 22, missing from #Haringey? Last seen on 31Jul and reported missing to police on 7Aug. Call 101 and quote 19MIS031063 with any info. pic.twitter.com/NsosGyIw70 — MPS Haringey (@MPSHaringey) August 9, 2019

Joyce has previously been involved in controversy after a 2016 video surfaced in which fans thought she seemed to be whispering "help me" and appeared to have bruises on her arms. After fans saw the clip, the hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce began to trend, with Enfield Police later reassuring people that she was safe.

After several other incidents and conspiracy theories surrounding her absence, Joyce returned to YouTube and, in a video titled "Saving Marina Joyce," explained that she was suffering from depression.

"I simply don't want you to believe any of the conspiracy theories because none of them are true," she told her subscribers, before telling people that her depression was "so bad."

"It hurts me to this day to think of all the reckless things I did that showed that I did not care about my life," she explained. "Things that I would look back upon and feel so grateful that I am still alive. I lived in isolation of what happened to me, of people not understanding what I was truly going through."

