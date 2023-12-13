Yvette Nicole Brown Reveals Engagement to Actor Anthony Davis

Yvette Nicole Brown is getting hitched!

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress announced her engagement to Anthony Davis while guest-hosting The View.

"I have some news and I heard that The View is the place to announce things like this... I'm engaged," Brown shared with the other hosts and the audience, who burst out into applause.

At that moment, the Community alum took a second to flash her left hand to the camera, revealing a gorgeous diamond engagement ring on her finger.

She went on to point out that her fiancé was in the audience for the show, prompting him to tell the room, "She's just the most beautiful person in the world."

"You are one lucky man," said The View's Sunny Hostin to Davis.

According to Brown, she and her fiancé have been familiar with each other for decades but only recently reconnected after her mother died in 2021.

"We've known each other since we were in our 20s. We were in an acting class together at church years ago," Brown said. "He's an amazing actor, by the way. Anthony Davis, everybody. He was married at the time, and we were platonic friends, and then we lost touch for a few years."

The reunification occurred "after he divorced," Brown said. She added that she believes her late mom may have played a role in their love story.

"I feel like my mom and his mom kind of did it," the actress explained. "He’s just wonderful … he’s a nice man, you guys. He’s a nice, kind, loving man."

As for how he popped the question, Brown said the special moment happened as they were visiting her hometown of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, where she was honored with an auditorium named after her at her alma mater.

"We were celebrating that, and then [Davis] gave me a [lottery scratch card] and the scratcher said, 'Will you marry me?'" she said. "I thought I was going to win some money and I won a man!"

