Zac Efron Dances in First TikTok Video With Jessica Alba

Zac Efron has made his TikTok debut! Efron teamed up with his Visit Dubai co-star, Jessica Alba, for a cute, choreographed dance, shot while promoting a trailer for Dubai tourism. In the video, the pair, who are dressed in matching tan tones, bust a move to "Don’t Rush (Remixed)" by Shayan, before splitting off into their own freestyles.

"That time in #Dubai I got #zacefron to do a #tiktok dance 💃🏽🕺🏻w me… while shooting movie trailers 4 #dubaitourism ☺️," Alba captioned the clip.

The actors are shooting six ads, which will be released over the next several months and imitate several movie genres, while highlighting Dubai, its food, nature and the luxurious lifestyle it has to offer.

The first is a spy thriller with a humorous twist. In it, Alba and Efron play a bickering couple who take on the bad guys while traversing major Dubai hot spots including high-end hotels, an overwater restaurant, the mountains and picturesque sand dunes.

In this second installment, we see Alba and Efron suffer a holiday bag mix-up in what proves to be a very rom-com moment.

Watch Efron and Alba in one of the six ads, below.

