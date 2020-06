Zac Efron Gets 'Down to Earth' in New Netflix Show - Watch the Trailer!

Zac Efron is getting down to earth. The 32-year-old actor has teamed up with wellness expert Darin Olien for a new Netflix series about human connection and traveling the globe. Down to Earth With Zac Efron follows the actor as he and Olien "investigate the ways people are taking action toward a sustainable future."

The two visit France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos to discover what it means to make a difference in sustainability.

"OK, are traveling around the world to find some new perspectives on some very old problems," Efron says in the trailer. "Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life. We're going to meet some top eco-innovators to see how change is an inside job."

Watch the first trailer below:

Efron has been vocal about helping the environment. In April for Earth Day, he also participated in a Discover channel's The Great Global Clean Up.

"I have always been in awe of the magic and mystery of Mother Nature. Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realize how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and every living thing we share it with. Please be safe, be healthy and be kind to one another," he wrote in an Earth Day post.

Down to Earth With Zac Efron debuts July 10 on Netflix.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Zac Efron Introduces His 'High School Musical' Co-Stars as They Reunite for Disney Singalong Special

Zac Efron Shares the Advice He Got From Leonardo DiCaprio About Dealing With the Paparazzi

Director of Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Film Feels Validated by Killer's Ex-Girlfriend's Reaction (Exclusive)

Zac Efron Admits He's 'Learned the Hard Way' When It Comes to Friendships This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery