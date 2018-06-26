Zac Efron Goes 'Off the Grid' With Brother Dylan in Hawaii: Pics

Zac Efron is pressing pause on Hollywood for a little while.

The Greatest Showman star recently took to Instagram to share that he and his brother, Dylan Efron, have decided they are “going off the grid” for a few days while exploring Hawaii together. First, the 30-year-old actor shared a photo of himself sitting on a surfboard in a wetsuit as he offered the camera the “hang loose” sign while off the coast of Maui.

Next, his brother shared a photo of them playing cards while in the back of a van, explaining in the caption that they are doing some documenting while adventuring around the islands.

Zac shared the exact same caption, except he paired it with a different image -- himself and Dylan both cradling baby goats.

The brothers’ decision to step back from daily life comes just months after Zac wrapped production on Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. In it, he tackles the role of Ted Bundy, the infamous serial killer.

