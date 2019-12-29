Zac Efron is speaking out after his reported hospitalization.

The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a message to fans after Australia's Sunday Telegraph reported he had contracted what is believed to be typhoid or a "similar bacterial infection" while filming his Quibi show, Killing Zac Efron, in Papua New Guinea. The outlet reported that a medevac crew airlifted Efron to Brisbane, where he was then rushed to St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill. ET has reached out to Efron's rep for comment.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.," Efron wrote. "I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

A doctor from the Medical Rescue Group told the Telegraph that a team "retrieved a U.S. citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane recently for medical attention," and that the patient was hospitalized in "stable condition." According to the outlet, Efron's doctors allowed him to return to the United States on Christmas Eve, after he spent multiple days undergoing treatment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Typhoid is a life-threatening illness caused by bacteria that can be found in contaminated water and food in Papua New Guinea. People who contract it can be treated with antibiotics and vaccines are available.

Killing Zac Efron, which was announced in November, sees Efron spending 21 days off the grid, "with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive."

"I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level," Efron said in a statement at the time. "I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!"

