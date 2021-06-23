Zach and Tori Roloff are looking forward.

The couple is back for another season of Little People, Big World -- and as Zach tells ET's Cassie DiLaura, "There's a lot of moving parts, and a lot of family and emotions, and expectations."

The pair will be celebrating the 10-year-anniversary of their first date, marking their six-year wedding anniversary, all while raising their two kids -- 4-year-old son Jackson and 1-year-old daughter Lilah. Mid-summer, they will also have Zach's mom, Amy Roloff, and fiancé, Chris Marek's, wedding to celebrate.

"It's crazy how fast it goes. It's just crazy," Tori reflects on 10 years since their first date.

"That's the thing about the pandemic, it's gone so fast. I turned 30 in the pandemic and 31. Two birthdays," Zach adds. "Jackson was two when this all started, he's now four…We're having our six-year anniversary, coming up here."

Tori recalls knowing that Zach was the one from the beginning, while she jokingly adds that it "took some convincing" for her husband.

"It wasn't convincing. I was like, I never dated. She was my first kiss. I was focused on soccer. Then I'm like, 'All right, I guess I'll... Let me see. Let's see what this is all about, dating,'" Zach shares. "And then I was like, 'All right, one and done.' I love Tori and it was solid."

Over the years, the couple has endured many moments of joy, as well as heartbreaks. In March, Tori suffered a miscarriage. Their secret for keeping their relationship and marriage strong, Zach relays, is "Tori and I feel like we're both pretty good communicators."

She adds, "I think reflection, too, is a huge one."

"We reflect a lot together. We have similarities too. We're different in a lot of ways, but then also there's a lot of similarities too. ... We see things a lot eye to eye. [We like] to do the same things," Zach says.

Zach and Tori, meanwhile, have a busy summer. The couple and their kids are taking a trip to Sunriver, Oregon, but also planning on sticking "closer to home" and having little day trips. They also have Amy and Chris' nuptials in August. Their wedding, Zach and Tori tease, is expected to be televised. "Stay tuned," the two say.

"A lot of family time. My mom's getting married in August here," Zach shares about their summer. "I don't look at that as a trip or anything. She'll be getting married here [at] the end of August. I'm sure that will consume a lot of that month. ... Everyone's pretty excited for it."

Zach adds that it will "be great having the whole family" together. "My sister doesn't live in town. Neither does my brother, my youngest brother. Everyone will be coming back into the fold. Weddings are just fun. You see family, a lot of my mom's family don't live here. We never met Chris' side of things, family, friends, really. This is Chris' first wedding too. It's going to be exciting for him."

Zach and Tori also tease that their children might be involved in the wedding but didn't share much. They only joke that they will have to "rein" in their son and remind him, "This is Mimi's day not your day."

As for their 4-year-old understanding that he's a reality star in his own right, Tori points out that Jackson doesn't know.

"Definitely not. No. I think it's funny, living in the 21st century, I feel like all kids see themselves on a phone or wherever. They see themselves being recorded. Honestly, I don't think it's much different to him," she explains. "He calls it his show and he asks to watch his show."

Zach adds, "His favorite show is his show. He knows every character. He knows Grandpa, Mimi," with Tori following, "It's not called Little People, Big World, it's called Roloff Farm."

"He says, I want to watch Roloff Farm. My show," Zach laughs. And while it's fun to watch it with him, they don't always sit down and do so. "But he gets a trip when it's him and his sister, and Mom and Dad, and grandpa," Tori says.

When asked when they think they will stop sharing their lives on television, Tori stresses, "I think the minute it's not fun anymore."

"I think for us, we enjoy sharing our lives and for right now our kids get along great with the crew and it's fun," she states. "The minute it's not fun anymore, then you got to come together and be like, all right, what's our next step?"

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays on TLC.

