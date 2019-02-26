Zachary Quinto is single.

The 41-year-old actor and his boyfriend of six years, Miles McMillan, amicably broke up earlier this year, ET has learned.

The news comes after the pair were spotted at separate Oscars parties on Sunday. Quinto was photographed at the Vanity Fair party, while McMillan attended Elton John's annual soiree. Quinto and McMillan had been dating since 2013; they moved into together in New York City two years later.

In 2017, the couple sparked engagement rumors after Quinto was spotted wearing a silver band on his left ring finger. The actor couldn't help but gush about his romance with McMillan during an interview with ET the same year.

"Oh, yeah," Quinto said coyly when asked if he thinks McMillan is "the one" for him. "Obviously, I do."

He also opened up about the pair's ideal date night. "I feel like it's a hike with the dogs and dinner and a movie or something. It's pretty simple," he said.

