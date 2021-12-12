Zendaya and Tom Holland Reveal They're Both 'Controlling' In the Kitchen
Zendaya and Tom Holland know their way around the kitchen with each other.
The Spider-Man No Way Home stars recently sat down for an interview with Heart and discussed who would make the better Christmas dinner. After being asked the question, the pair looked at each other, before Zendaya realized that Holland thought the answer would be him. “You really think so,” the 25-year-old actress quipped. “I heard about your food from your brothers. You cook something, it looked good and apparently it didn’t taste all that.”
Before his lady went any further about his skills, Holland explained. “Lamb shanks is quite tough to cook.” Before adding: “At least I was brave enough to try. I overcooked it. I used too much red wine so, it was too dark.”
Sweetly jumping to his defense, the Euphoria star noted: “It was pretty. It was pretty.” Zendaya also shared that maybe it would be a team effort. “I think we’d do a good job together,” she said. However, the couple agreed that wouldn’t be a good idea.
“But we can’t do it together,” Holland said. “It’s either Zendaya’s cooking or I’m cooking. Because Zendaya, every time she cooks, she comes millimeters from chopping not just her fingers off, but her hands off.”
Finishing each other’s sentence, the pair also concluded that they both like to take the lead.
“Long story short, we both are controlling in the kitchen,” Zendaya said. “I like to do it my way. He likes to do it his way. So, it’s better if just one of us does it.”
Zendaya and Holland seemingly confirmed their relationship in July - - when they were spotted sharing a kiss in a car. In November, the British actor spoke publicly about their love during an interview with GQ. Last week, the pair made their first red carpet appearance together, since confirming the news at the Spider-Man No Way Home photo call in London.
