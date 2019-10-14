The ladies came to slay at Elle's Women in Hollywood soirée!

The annual event kicked off Monday night at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, and the stars certainly didn't hold back with their red carpet looks.

From powerful pantsuits to couture gowns, ET's breaking down all the most memorable ensembles from the star-studded bash.

Zendaya

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Leave it up to the Euphoria star to pull off all the fashion! The brunette beauty flawlessly rocked a blazer over a gray button-up shirt, along with a skirt over wide-legged pants. Plus, pointy-toe heels, an oversized belt and dainty jewelry.

Storm Reid

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Seemingly taking a style cue from Zendaya, the actress (who portrays Gia, the little sister of Z's character, Rue, on Euphoria) also opted for a tomby-chic look. The young star accessorize her gray jacket wih black leather pants emblazoned with vibrant yellow stripes down the side.

Charlize Theron

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Bombshell star stunned in an edgy black leather Louis Vuitton jacket with gold hardware, which she paired with a satin blue skirt from the same designer. She topped off the look with black ankle booties, a white clutch and fresh bright red manicure.

Nicole Kidman

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The Big Little Lies star, who also stars in Bombshell, wowed in a black Ralph Lauren number, completing the glam look with a diamond-encrusted choker and black-and-silver stilettos.

Hunter Schafer

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE

The Euphoria star stunned in all black and a show-stopping pink eyeshadow look with her hair of the same hue pulled up in a top knot.

Issa Rae

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE

The Insecure star stunned in a floor-sweeping yellow gown at the star-studded event.

Natalie Portman

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Giving off major Black Swan vibes, the actress turned heads in a strapless lace gown by Christian Dior with strappy black heels to match. Her burgundy lip, gorgeous statement earrings and effortless updo pulled the look together perfectly.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole Kidman Jokes 'Threesome' With Her 'Bombshell' Co-Stars 'Has Been Going on for So Long'

Zendaya Plays Coy on What to Expect From 'Euphoria' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Charlize Theron on Nicole Kidman's Reaction to Her Unrecognizable 'Bombshell' Transformation

Related Gallery