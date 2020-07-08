Zendaya shared the first look at a mysterious new project on Wednesday, posting a photo from her upcoming film, Malcolm & Marie.

The actress shared the shot on Instagram, a black and white photo of her and co-star John David Washington as the intimate titular couple. She tagged Washington in the photo as well as Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who directed the project, and cinematographer Marcell Rév.

Not much is known about Malcolm & Marie, though Deadline reports that the film -- which was shot on location at the Caterpillar House, an environmentally conscious LEED Platinum Custom Home in Carmel, California, with the cast and crew following strict health guidelines – has "echoes of Marriage Story, while resonating a number of social themes that the world is experiencing right now."

Deadline's report also includes an extensive rundown of how the production -- which was funded by Zendaya, Washington, Levinson, and producer Kevin Turin -- pulled off their two-week shoot in compliance with WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA approvals and COVID-19 safety protocols. Cast and crew were quarantined separately prior to filming, and rehearsals took place outside to maintain social distancing. The house's unique architecture and temperate location also allowed for minimum use of circulating air via air-conditioning or heating.

Actors were responsible for their own costumes and mics, and on-set food, beverage and transportation was coordinated by small groups, with extra time allotted each day to sanitize all filming equipment. Sets were pre-dressed and reviewed by the director via video chat, crew members underwent daily temperature checks and no one was allowed to arrive or depart the location during filming.

The production came together after Zendaya and Levinson had to shut down production on season 2 of Euphoria back in March. See what the actress teased to ET about the stunning HBO series' return in the video below.

