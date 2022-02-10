Zendaya has just been immortalized...in wax! Madame Tussauds London just unveiled their wax figure of the Euphoria star.

Zendaya is pretty in pink in the magenta suit she wore to the Humane Society of the United States' "To the Rescue Gala" in 2016. The figure has Zendaya standing with her hand on her hip, with her hair slicked back in a low bun and pursed smile on her face.

"From cinema screens to tv screens, to buying a home in London, Zendaya is EVERYWHERE rn... and from Friday her figure will be at Madame Tussauds London too 💕," the London-based museum announced on their Instagram account Thursday, along with a video showing off the wax figure.

While Madame Tussauds was excited to unveil its latest creation, the internet, true to form, did not hold back when it came to their thoughts on the wax rendering of the 25-year-old actress.

"Oh god… redo it🤦🏻‍♀️ that is NOT zendaya and out of ALL outfits," one user wrote, with another commenting, "They did her so wrong."

Another commenter couldn't help but point out the wax figure's likeness to Kylie Jenner, whose wax figure was unveiled at their Hollywood location in 2017.

"Was this a repurposed Kylie Jenner wax figure? It looks amazing, but it honestly looks more like Kylie than Zendaya," the user pointed out.

While Zendaya has two other wax figures at Madame Tussauds' San Francisco location, none have caused an uproar as much as the latest.

The newest Zendaya wax figure will be on display and open to the public on Friday, and will be in the museum's "Awards Party zone," along with figures of Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson and Angelina Jolie.

See more reactions below:

Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant — Nabielah (@nabielah_smada) February 10, 2022

I’m convinced that Madame Tussaud’s got a vendetta against Zendaya bc what are these??😭 pic.twitter.com/65bxlinTM4 — Dani✨Planet Daya🪐🌍 (@afrodayassiren) February 8, 2022

The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager. pic.twitter.com/yFIsqIEQDS — A Girl Has No Name (@Idpreferyoudead) February 10, 2022

why is this zendaya figure giving me hashtag girlboss vibes? https://t.co/1x8vZrBI6J — Anna Dushime (@AnnaDushime) February 10, 2022

zendaya to her wax figure after

she looks it up and down as she

circles it, and they stare directly

into each other’s eyes for awhile: pic.twitter.com/v9UgG7JZsr — 🌬 CARIANNA ❄️ (@cari_mclellan) February 10, 2022

Zendaya accepting these mediocre wax figures has me screaming pic.twitter.com/qeuBABteEE — Iyannah🕉 (@origiyannah) February 10, 2022

why is Zendaya's new Madame Tussauds wax figure literally Jessie J - I Want Love cover art 😭

‍ pic.twitter.com/r5pxBUjzX2 — adrn 🍄 (@almashups) February 9, 2022

