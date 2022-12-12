Zoe Saldana is looking back at her time working with Britney Spears. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Saldana at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in Los Angeles Monday night, where she said the pop star was a natural in their 2002 film, Crossroads.

"It was just amazing. I was surrounded by amazing women from the director, Tamra [Davis], to the producers, Carly and, and Shonda the writer -- Shonda Rhimes. Come on," the From Scratch actor said when reflecting on the film, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

She continued, "And Britney and Taryn [Manning], myself and Anson Mount -- it just felt like it was such a beautiful experience."

When asked if she had to take Spears, who was new to the acting world, under wing Saldana said, "oh no," adding that the "Sometimes" singer "was a natural" from the very beginning.

As for her latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water is already seeing awards season buzz, earning two Golden Globe nominations just this morning -- one for Best Motion Picture - Drama and the other for the film's director James Cameron. Saldana couldn't help but gush over the recognition for the long-awaited film and for Cameron.

"I'm very happy. He put a lot of thought and work and love into this -- and a lot of time," Saldana shared. "And you certainly know it's time he spent away from his life and those that are closest to him in this world... [so] for him to get that recognition, it's just proof that anything done with love can be recognized by many."

The sequel as she describes it sees a "man, searching for meaning travels across the galaxy to find this planet. Not only is he able to find himself, he's also able to find love. And he has to help this planet fight against these invaders that are trying to take over the world."

But it's been 13 years since the first Avatar film broke box office records, so audiences weren't the only ones in need of a fresher, Cameron gave the cast a look at what Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have been up to before leaving their home to explore regions of Pandora in part two.

"We last saw that they were getting rid of some of those sky people. But it was a very big population. They had all these different colonies there on the planet," Saldana explained. "So, 1.5 was about the continuation of that war, and the continuation of the expansion of their love."

Catch up with the pair when Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on Dec. 16.

