Zoe Sozo Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, has died. She was 27.

The beauty queen's family broke the news of Bethel’s death on Instagram, stating that she was involved in an accident. “On Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries,” the family wrote alongside a carousel of videos and photos of Bethel. "She touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas."

Her family asked that their privacy be respected at this time and included a GoFundMe link where fans could donate to support burial and medical expenses.

Bethel’s family first revealed on Feb. 16 that the beauty queen had been injured after an accident. “Zoe had an accident Thursday night, Feb. 10th, and sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem and is in a coma. Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired and that she may not have much time left,” the post read.



"We are praying for God's will to be done, regardless of what that may look like. This has been an abrupt and very traumatizing situation for our family, and we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her. We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of our family during this time. Keep Zoe and the family in your prayers!”

