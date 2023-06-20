The Pacific Coast Academy crew is back as the hit Nickelodeon series, Zoey 101, returns with a follow-up movie on Paramount+ dubbed Zoey 102. In the official trailer for the sequel special coming out in July, Jamie Lynn Spears reprises her titular role as Zoey Brooks -- and not only is she all grown up, but she's downing wine and dating a "Hemsworth" as she and her classmates reunite for a wedding.

According to Paramount+, Zoey 102 picks up over a decade after the events of Zoey 101 and "finds Zoey still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s. Zoey and Chase (Sean Flynn) did not end up in Hawaii that summer and haven’t heard from each other since."

"When close friends Quinn (Erin Sanders) and Logan (Matthew Underwood) announce they’re getting married, Zoey and Chase find themselves in the wedding party." And as a result, Zoey has to face her old flame while also trying to come to terms with the past and the dreams that she had for the future.

Paramount+

Also returning for the wedding reunion are Christopher Massey as Michael Barret; Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo. New additions to the cast include Thomas Lennon as Zoey’s boss, Kelly Kevyn; Owen Thiele as Zoey’s friend, Archer March; and Dean Geyer as a charismatic actor, Todd, along with Audrey Whitby as Lyric, Logan’s younger sister and Zach Zagoria as Jordan B., a reality dating show contestant.

However, absent from the cast list is Paul Butcher, who played Zoey's younger brother, Dustin, as well as Victoria Justice and Austin Butler, who both starred in later seasons.

Zoey 102, meanwhile, is directed by Nancy Hower from a script by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby. Spears serves as executive producer along with Alexis Fisher, Hower, Sherer and Whitby.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears said in a statement when the project was first announced. "As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

Debuting Jan. 9, 2005, Zoey 101 was created by Dan Schneider and followed Zoey, her brother, Dustin, and her friends as they attended Pacific Coast Academy (PCA), a fictional boarding school in Southern California. The series ran for four seasons, officially wrapping in May 2008.

Zoey 102 premieres July 27 on Paramount+.

