It's the most wonderful time of the year!

Roku Channel has set an official premiere date for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's festive holiday movie, appropriately titled Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, for Wednesday, Dec. 1, it announced Monday.

The wrap-up film, which premieres several months after NBC canceled the musical dramedy after two seasons, will follow Zoey (Jane Levy) as she attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones her late father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher), used to do.

“It was a true honor and a thrill to bring this amazingly talented group of people back together again to make Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. This movie never would have happened if it wasn’t for the incredible outpouring of love and support from the fans. It really is a Christmas gift for all of us," creator Austin Winsberg said in a statement. "I am so grateful to The Roku Channel for believing in the whole Zoey’s team and for allowing us to continue to tell this story. I can’t wait for everyone to see all the passion, feeling and genuine holiday cheer we put into making this film. I believe new audiences and die-hard Zoey viewers alike will enjoy and relate to our family holiday musical movie this year and for many years to come...”

Watch the official first look for Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas below.

Joining Levy are returning cast members Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Gallagher and Bernadette Peters.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Zoey's Playlist' Holiday Movie Is Officially a Go at Roku

'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Canceled After Two Seasons

'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Creator on Surprising Finale Twist

Related Gallery