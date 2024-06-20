Congratulations are in order for Jane Levy, as she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Thomas McDonell.

The 34-year-old actress shared the news by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2024 National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards Gala in Los Angeles, California, on June 14. She posed alongside McDonell at the event and sweetly cradled her belly while wearing a black gown that featured a plunging neckline. She later shared a photo from the event on her Instagram page, simply tagging her significant other and adding a heart-shaped exclamation mark emoji.

McDonell also shared Levy's post on his Instagram Story.

Thomas McDonell and Jane Levy attend the 2024 NHMC Impact Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star and mom-to-be also posed for a few solo shots. She appeared to be wearing a delicate band on her left hand ring finger.

Jane Levy attends the 2024 NHMC Impact Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

ET spoke with Levy about her role as Zoey back in 2020. At the time, she marveled at how her performance had helped her come into her own in her personal life, as well.

"Playing Zoey has changed me in a lot of ways," she told ET. "To be able to play this person, I, Jane, have to be willing to take up a lot of space by nature of dancing around and singing and using your voice to that level of expression. And I’m someone who in my personal life has had a hard time taking up space. Being the lead of the show, it started to change me as a person. I feel like I’m developing my voice as a person alongside playing this character -- and I think those two things are related."

Levy appeared in an episode of FXX's Dave last year, with her other credits including What/If, The Pretenders, Castle Rock, Don't Breathe, Shameless and the leading role in ABC's Suburgatory from 2011 to 2014.

According to People, McDonell is an artist, actor and musician who guest starred on Suburgatory. The couple reportedly began dating in 2011 when Levy was still married but separated from her husband at the time, Jamie Freitas. The former spouses finalized their divorce in 2013.

