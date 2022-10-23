Zuri Craig, 'America's Got Talent' Finalist, Dead at 44

Zuri Craig, performer and America's Got Talent finalist has died at 44 years old. Craig's family confirmed the devastating news in a post shared to Instagram Sunday.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," his family shared in a tribute posted to Craig's official ZoReMi Entertainment page.

They continued, "We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning."

An official cause of death for Craig has yet to be revealed, but per the post, more information is said to be "forthcoming."

The post was met with condolences and well-wishes for Craig's family, with both TV personality James Wright Chanel and Y'Anna Crawley leaving behind red heart emojis in the comments.

Gospel singer Le'Andria Johnson shared her own tribute to Craig, along with a photo of the pair, writing, "R.I.P. my love 😢💜 @craigzuri."

Craig made his debut on America's Got Talent back in 2015, alongside his singing partner, Jeffrey Lewis. They wowed the judges and audience alike with their take on James Brown's "This Is a Man's World" and later got the golden buzzer from Michael Bublé after their electrifying performance of Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down." While they didn't take home the talent competition's top prize, they placed 5th overall that season.

Before AGT fame, Craig landed a job in some of Tyler Perry's Madea plays, including, Madea's Big Happy Family, Madea Gets a Job and A Madea Christmas. He even appeared on Oprah with Perry in the early 2010s.

In addition to lending his talents to the stage, Craig also worked on podcasts and other theatrical productions over the years, and was set to produce the stage play, Soul Food, in Atlanta next month.

