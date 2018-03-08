5 Things to Know About Brandon Thomas Lee

Tommy Lee and his 21-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, got into an altercation earlier this week that has resulted in a criminal investigation.

As ET previously reported, Tommy shared a since-deleted photo of his bloodied face on Instagram, alleging that his son assaulted him. While Brandon claimed that the altercation was a result of his father's drinking problem, the Mötley Crüe drummer has denied such allegations.

As the family drama continues to unfold, here are five things to know about Tommy and Pamela Anderson's son.

1. He's a model and an actor

Brandon has appeared in Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer campaigns, as well as walked in the designer's fashion week shows.

"I love fashion. It’s a great outlet to express yourself. Modeling is just another form of acting," Brandon previously told Da Man magazine about what made him begin his modeling career.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

He's also been trying to kick start his acting career, having appeared in the short film Inherent Greed last year and co-starring in the upcoming movie Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, opposite Chrissy Metz and Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser.

2. He's the oldest child

Brandon has a 20-year-old younger brother, Dylan Jagger Lee, who also has a modeling career. The two appear to be very close and frequently attend events together.

The Lee’s A post shared by Dylan Jagger (@dylanjaggerlee) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:58am PST

3. He's a proud mama's boy

Brandon has a close relationship with his mom and shows how much he cares about her on Instagram.

"Moms will hug you no matter what. ❤️" he captioned an Instagram post last year. "The most generous soul I know," he wrote on another snap of the two.

The most generous soul I know. A post shared by Brandon Thomas Lee (@brandonthomaslee) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

In an interview with W Magazine in 2016, Brandon also shared the best advice that Pamela has given him. "She's always just told me to follow my heart, and if I truly believe in what I'm doing, success and happiness will follow me," he said.

4. Wants to work with Quentin Tarantino

As he continues to hone his acting career, Brandon does have a particular director he'd like to work with.

"I've always wanted to die in a Quentin Tarantino film," he expressed in the same interview.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

5. He got starstruck when he met Beyonce

"I've never ever been one to idolize celebrities, only talented people. So my only moment I've ever had like that is with Beyoncé," he revealed while talking to W Magazine. "My first year at Coachella I was backstage with my dad and he went over to say ‘Hi’ to some friends. I turned around and almost passed out haha. I said, ‘Hey,’ in a little boy voice and she called me ‘handsome.’ Let me tell you, that shot my ego through the roof as a kid. I was 100 feet tall. No one could ever say anything to me that would take that away."

Absolute F**king Confusion A post shared by Brandon Thomas Lee (@brandonthomaslee) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

