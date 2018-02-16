Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 2

Adam Levine is now a father of two!

The Maroon 5 frontman welcomed his second child, a baby girl, with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, a rep confirmed to ET.

And the happy parents chose an adorable name for their newborn -- Gio Grace Levine!

The lovebirds are already parents to a 1-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose, who will surely be a great big sister to their little bundle of joy.

Ahead of Gio's arrival, Levine and Prinsloo seemed to have a lot of fun showcasing the model's pregnancy journey via Instagram. On Valentine's Day, Levine posted a sweet picture of his wife showing off her baby bump while cuddled up with a cheetah-print blanket and a variety of chocolates.

"My maniac," he captioned it, with eight heart emojis.

My maniac. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Feb 14, 2018 at 4:36pm PST

Hear more on baby No. 2 in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Levine Reveals Gender of His Second Child, Says Wife Behati Prinsloo ‘Wants Like 100 Babies’

Adam Levine Had a Bathroom Emergency While His Wife Was in Labor – And It’s Carson Daly’s Fault!

Adam Levine Shares Adorable Pic of Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Related Gallery