Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 2
Adam Levine is now a father of two!
The Maroon 5 frontman welcomed his second child, a baby girl, with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, a rep confirmed to ET.
And the happy parents chose an adorable name for their newborn -- Gio Grace Levine!
The lovebirds are already parents to a 1-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose, who will surely be a great big sister to their little bundle of joy.
Ahead of Gio's arrival, Levine and Prinsloo seemed to have a lot of fun showcasing the model's pregnancy journey via Instagram. On Valentine's Day, Levine posted a sweet picture of his wife showing off her baby bump while cuddled up with a cheetah-print blanket and a variety of chocolates.
"My maniac," he captioned it, with eight heart emojis.
Hear more on baby No. 2 in the video below!
