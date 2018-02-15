Adam Levine Shares Adorable Pic of Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Adam Levine can't get enough of Behati Prinsloo!

The Maroon 5 frontman gushed about his pregnant wife on Valentine's Day on Wednesday by sharing an adorable pic of the fresh-faced model lying in bed and showing off her burgeoning baby bump.

In the pic, Prinsloo is wearing black leggings, a cream long-sleeve shirt and socks, with her hair in a messy bun and a heart-shaped box of chocolates by her feet.

"My maniac. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Levine captioned the cozy Instagram shot.

Levine and Prinsloo are expecting their second child, another baby girl, together. The couple is already parents to 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose.

In November, Levine revealed to Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her daytime show that they plan on having more children in the future.

“I want a lot. I thrive in chaos,” Levine said, adding of his wife, “She was an only child, so look out. She wants like 100 babies, but I don’t know if I can do that.”

Levine also added that his daughter has a very laidback personality compared to his and his wife's.

"Which is funny because her parents, we’re like maniacs. And she just kind of calms us down," he shared.

