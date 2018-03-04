Allison Janney Will Be Sleeping With Her Oscar: 'I Want to Look at Him for a While When I Wake Up' (Exclusive)

Allison Janney took home her first Oscar at the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, and the actress has a special place in mind for the coveted golden statuette.

Janney, who won for Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya, spoke with ET's Cameron Mathison at the Governor's Ball in Los Angeles after the big show, and she admitted that she's keeping her Oscar close.

"This one is in my bed with me," Janney explained, when asked if she had a spot already picked out for her shiny new hardware. "I want to look at him for a while when I wake up, and be happy for myself and be proud of what happened."

The big win is a first for Janney, who was filled with nervous, excited energy when she took the stage to accept the award, but still found the fortitude to deliver one of the funniest jokes of the night.

"I did it all by myself," Janney joked, eliciting a roar of laughter from the audience. However, she quickly showed her earnest side, sharing, "There's nothing further from the truth."

"Thank you to the Academy. My fellow nominees, you represent everything that is good and right and human about this profession and you are all extraordinary," she gushed.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Janney on the red carpet before the show, and she opened up about the roles she's looking forward to taking on in the near future, and the ever-increasing level of influence and power women have been obtaining in show business in recent years.

"I love the kinds of women's roles that I get to play. I'm over 50 and I've been playing some pretty kick-ass women and I think there are going to be more women's roles in the future," Janney shared. "There are going to be more women making decisions about what movies are made. There are so many stories to tell. I can't wait to tell more."

As for who she'd like to work with on a future project, Janney replied without hesitation: "Helen Mirren."

"She's here. I already asked her. It's on," she added of the iconic screen star. "We're working together!"

