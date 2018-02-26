Amy Schumer Dishes on Married Life: 'We're So in Love'

Amy Schumer is loving married life!

The 36-year-old comedian opened up about her recent Malibu, California, wedding to chef, Chris Fischer. And, while the pair’s Feb. 13 nuptials took many by surprise, Schumer noted there are advantages to tying the knot after just months of dating.

“Part of the thing that's good about us getting married so quickly is that we're so in love," she shared during SiriusXM’s You Up With Nikki Glaser podcast. "Every girl I know, if they get proposed to they're like, ‘Oh now? Now that I can't have kids!'"

As well as being madly in love, Schumer is also ecstatic about adding “Mrs” to her name.

"It feelings f**king good!” she admitted. "I'm a wife as hell. But it's still a novelty. Somebody went to sit next to [Fischer] and he's like, ‘My wife is sitting here,' and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that.”

“I have been really overusing it to a degree that's insane,” she continued. “Like, when it's completely uncalled for."

Schumer also dished on her wedding vows -- which she penned in 20 minutes while crying and thinks “sucked” -- and described how she annoys her new husband “all day.”

“I'll be like, ‘Do you want to play a game?' and he's like, ‘What?' And I'm like, ‘Guess how many times I sneezed today?'” she explained. “And, that’ll be the game and he'll be like, ‘Three,' and I'll be like, ‘Don't remember!' And he's like, ‘I'm spending my life with this worthless monster?'”



Schumer was first linked to Fischer during a dinner date in New York City in November. She made the romance Instagram official with a pic of the two kissing at Ellen DeGeneres' recent birthday party.



