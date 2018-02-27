Amy Schumer Flashes Her Wedding Ring While Cheering on NY Knicks With Chris Rock

Amy Schumer has a new accessory that's perfect for every occasion.

The 36-year-old comedian married chef Chris Fischer earlier this month and on Monday night, she was sporting her wedding ring. Schumer joined Chris Rock, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and his wife and daughter, Megan Wollover and Maven Morgan, at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks take on the Golden State Warriors.

In addition to the I Feel Pretty star's eye-catching accessory, she also sported a blue track jacket, a tucked-in T-shirt, black jeans and boots.

Schumer had such a good time sitting courtside with her friends that she posted a few goofy photos from the game to Instagram along with a popcorn emoji.

This is one of Schumer's first outings since becoming a wife. While on SiriusXM’s You Up With Nikki Glaser podcast, the newlywed opened up about married life and adding a Mrs. to her name.

"It feelings f**king good!” she mused. "I'm a wife as hell. But it's still a novelty. Somebody went to sit next to [Fischer] and he's like, ‘My wife is sitting here,' and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that.”

The comedian added, “I have been really overusing it to a degree that's insane. Like, when it's completely uncalled for."

Schumer's friend, Jennifer Lawrence, opened up to ET about the wedding, and confessed that she got a little emotional. Check out our exclusive interview with the new bride's pal:

