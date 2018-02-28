Amy Schumer Shares Sweet Wedding Video of Her Exchanging Vows With Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer seems to be loving life as a newlywed!

Although it's only been two weeks since the 36-year-old comedian tied the knot to chef Chris Fischer in a top-secret ceremony at a home in Malibu, California, she already seems to be reminiscing about their special day. She took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a sweet (but also semi-funny!) video of the two exchanging wedding vows.

In footage from their Feb. 13 nuptials, Schumer adorably explains to Fischer, "People are wondering, 'Why the rush?' and it's because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife. I love you."

Fischer echoed those sweet words, saying, "I love you, Amy. You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you with every piece of my heart."

But before the two got all sappy, Schumer, of course, had to throw in a few jokes.

"I just wanted to plug some of my road dates," she said, as her guests erupted into laughter.

"Thank you @jeffandmollyweddings for this beautiful video and @thegetdownboys for the dope a** rendition of 'Rainbow Connection,'" she captioned the video. "And my friends and fam my husband!"

Earlier this week, Schumer was a guest on SiriusXM's You Up With Nikki Glaser podcast, where she revealed she actually wrote her wedding vows in 20 minutes, while crying and thinking the whole time that they "sucked." She also couldn't stop gushing about what it's like adding "Mrs." to her name.

"It feels f**king good!" the I Feel Pretty star exclaimed. "I'm a wife as hell. But it's still a novelty. Somebody went to sit next to [Chris] and he's like, 'My wife is sitting here,' and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that."

