Arie Luyendyk Jr. Takes Race Car Selfie With Lauren Burnham That’s Identical to One With His Ex

Old habits die hard!

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. has certainly received some scrutiny for his controversial finale. And over the weekend, it seemed the 36-year-old race car driver was back to his old ways.

Arie’s fiancée, Lauren Burnham, took to Instagram to share photos from their day out at the race track.

“One of the top 5 coolest things I’ve ever done,” Lauren wrote. “Thanks for the rides @ariejr and @andrettimario.”

Fans quickly noticed, however, that Arie’s selfies and photos with Lauren were identical to his pics with ex-girlfriend Sydney Stempfley from this past June.

In both shots, Arie’s ladies are wearing red jumpsuits with the Honda logo as he holds out the camera to snap the selfie.

My actual ride or die A post shared by Sydney Stempfley (@sydneystempfley) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Arie upset many Bachelor Nation fans earlier this month when he proposed to Becca Kufrin in his finale, only to break up with her on camera in favor of giving his runner up, Lauren, a second chance. Arie eventually proposed to Lauren during the After the Final Rose special, making him the first Bachelor in the show’s history to propose twice in the same season. Becca has since been named the next Bachelorette.

Prior to the season, Arie split from Sydney, a move which she previously said “blindsided” her. Sydney opened up to ET following Arie’s finale for her take on his controversial decision.

“It’s [all] pretty laughable,” she told ET earlier this month. “I feel bad for him because I don’t think it played out the way he was hoping or had seen for himself. I feel bad for Becca. I’ve been there, and it’s not easy.”

For more from the Bachelor fallout, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'UnREAL's' Adam Demos Says Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Dramatic 'Bachelor' Finale Is a Total 'Quinn Move' (Exclusive)

Juan Pablo Galavis on Not Being the Worst 'Bachelor' Thanks to Arie Luyendyk Jr.: 'He Smashed Me' (Exclusive)

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says Lauren Burnham Has 'Always' Had His Heart

Related Gallery