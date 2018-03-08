'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Has 'So Much Hope For What's to Come' Following Arie Luyendyk Jr. Drama

Becca Kufrin is already moving on from Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The newly announced Bachelorette was featured on Good Morning America on Thursday, where she opened up about her ex-fiancé and their brutal, televised breakup.

In case you missed all the drama that went down on Arie's season finale of The Bachelor, the racecar driver turned real estate agent proposed to Becca, but broke off the engagement a few weeks later to be with the season 22 runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Arie then proposed to Lauren during Tuesday's live taping of After the Final Rose, with Becca in attendance.

Becca said that as hard as it was to make an appearance at After the Rose following her split from Arie, it was good to "ask some of the questions" that she had been wanting to ask him ever since the show wrapped.

"Just to get closure, to move on," the 27-year-old publicist explained. "I asked what I wanted to ask. And just to wish him the best and let him know that I forgive him for everything. He followed his heart and I understand that."

"I hope, after everything, that he just holds [Lauren's] heart in the highest regard," she continued. "And takes everything in the situation aside and just focuses on her and that relationship and puts it all out there for her ... I don't want to say everything happens for a reason, but I truly think it does."

Luckily, she has a lot of "bigger and better things" to look forward to, like the fact that she'll be the one handing out the roses when The Bachelorette returns to ABC for it's 14th season on Monday, May 28.

"[I have] so much hope for what's to come," she exclaimed. "My heart is in the right place, I know what I want. I'm ready for it."

"I'm ready for it," she added. "I've been in love in the past. I was in love with Arie. I know I'll find it again."

And the best part is, she has Bachelor Nation on her side! As soon as fans found out what happened between her and Arie earlier this week, they rallied behind her, showing their support in a myriad of ways. "She's just been so incredibly strong," ABC executive Robert Mills told ET on Tuesday. "She really knows how to handle herself, and she's taking this in stride and you can't help but love her."

Some fans shared their love for Becca via Twitter. Others Venmo'd her money. Even former Bachelor alums like Ben Higgins, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Catherine Lowe weighed in. In Minnesota, where Becca's originally from, Representative Drew Christensen authored a bill banning Arie from the state.

"The state of Minnesota hereby adopts a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. from season 22 of The Bachelor," Drew tweeted, accompanied with pictures of the bill. "It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. in the state."

ET sat down with both Arie and Lauren in New York City on Wednesday, where he insisted that his breakup with Becca was inevitable.

"For me, I had one foot in that relationship the entire time, and that wasn't fair to Becca," he shared. "I feel like breaking off that relationship was the right thing to do, despite if Lauren would have taken me back. It would have happened regardless."

Hear more from our exclusive chat with the couple -- who are already planning their wedding! -- in the video below.



