Did Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus Put Their Feud Behind Them at 2017 Billboard Music Awards?

Are our eyes deceiving us or did Nicki Minaj get emotional over Miley Cyrus' performance?

The "Malibu" singer performed her new single at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, and afterward Minaj could be seen in the audience applauding and all smiles.

MORE: Drake and Nicki Minaj Show Each Other Love at 2017 Billboard Music Awards: 'Glad We Found Our Way Back'

The moment may have come as a bit of a surprise to those of us who still have not forgotten -- and never will -- that time Minaj called out Cyrus in a BIG way at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

While it's not yet clear whether Minaj has gone from "Miley what's good?" to "Miley we're good," it is possible that the "No Frauds" rapper's recent collaboration with Katy Perry, on the song "Swish Swish," helped the two bury the hatchet, as Cyrus and Perry are known fans of each other.

MORE: Nicki Minaj Opens 2017 Billboard Music Awards With Super Sexy Leather Medley

Earlier in the show, meanwhile, Minaj put on a show of her own, dropping a super sexy medley performance in a stripped-down leather look.

After two show-stopping performances, we hope the two have moved past their differences!

MORE: Miley Cyrus Cries While Performing 'Malibu' at Billboard Music Awards

Watch the video below for Cyrus talking about how she'll never live down her "Wrecking Ball" video.