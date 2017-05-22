Kate Beckinsale Gets Hilariously TMI About Having 'Itchy T**s' While Meeting Drake at Billboard Music Awards

Hey, when you've got an itch, you've got an itch.

Kate Beckinsale was one of the many stars who grabbed a photo-op with Drake at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, after the "One Dance" artist broke Adele's record, taking home 13 awards in a single night.

"One of us has just won 13 Billboard Awards and one of us has incredibly itchy t**s from their outfit and is handling it like an adult woman," the 43-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. "@bbmas @champagnepapi congratulations 💕🍾💕🍾💕."

One can only hope that Beckinsale found away to scratch that itch -- perhaps with one of Drake's 13 pieces of new hardware?

The itch wasn't the only thing Beckinsale kept it incredibly real about Sunday night. The actress also got candid about her pre-show grooming routine, writing: "Thankyou @etienneortega for makeup and hair, @tjacobsonstyles and @zuhairmuradofficial for pretty dress @miwanails ,the lovely Monique who helped me backstage heroically applying baby powder to my armpit ,@sarafoster for lending me her phone charger...and to @cher , FOR JUST ABSOLUTELY SLAYING #bbmas."

Drake, meanwhile, took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing several pics recalling his dominant night.

"This pic is blurry like my memory of last night after 11pm," the rapper wrote on Instagram, while sharing an after-party pic.

What a night for Drake!

Beckinsale and Drake weren't the only ones having a grand time at the BBMAs.

