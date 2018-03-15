Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Reveals the One Celebrity She Wants to Compete for Her Heart

Becca Kufrin knows exactly who she wants to see coming out of that limo! The 27-year-old publicist is getting ready to start filming her season of The Bachelorette, and on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneresShow, she revealed who her no. 1 celebrity crush is.

“Michael Strahan! I just love the gap tooth, just everything about him,” Becca dished. “Bring him in the limo! Game over, it’d be a really short season.”

As for what she’s looking for in a partner, Becca noted, “Physical traits I don’t really have a type I’m all over the board. Personality wise I want somebody that’s honest and loyal, obviously.”

Becca made headlines earlier this month when Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her in the show’s finale only to dump her on camera in favor of giving things with runner-up Lauren Burnham another shot. Arie eventually proposed to Lauren during the After the Final Rose special, making him the first Bachelor in the show’s history to propose twice in one season.

The new Bachelorette revealed that it’s been about two months since her painful split was filmed, but noted that she feels ready to move on and find love.

“I feel good,” she said. “I went through the entire grieving process – I was mad, I was sad, I was confused. But I watched the entire season back and saw his relationships unfolding with everyone else and seeing that kind of helped me move on to realize he just found a better fit with Lauren.”

Becca also opened up about the on-camera split and her reaction to watching it back.

“I thought we were going to have a happy couple weekend together, so I was completely blindsided. The second he didn’t have his luggage, I was like, ‘What’s up here?’” she said. “Watching it back I didn’t realize that I said ‘just leave’ or ‘get out’ that many times. I felt like in the moment my brain just kind of shut off and I was so shocked that I didn’t take in everything. But watching it back now, like, ‘Tell him to get out faster!’”

In the future, Becca plans to take her lessons from The Bachelor with her.

“Note to self to always wear waterproof mascara. It was on my forehead at one point,” she said, laughing.

For more from The Bachelor fallout, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'UnREAL's' Adam Demos Says Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Dramatic 'Bachelor' Finale Is a Total 'Quinn Move' (Exclusive)

Juan Pablo Galavis on Not Being the Worst 'Bachelor' Thanks to Arie Luyendyk Jr.: 'He Smashed Me' (Exclusive)

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Enjoys First Public Date Night With Lauren Burnham -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery