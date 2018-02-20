Ben Higgins Critiques Arie Luyendyk Jr. as 'The Bachelor' -- But Would He Ever Do It Again? (Exclusive)

We already know that Bachelor Winter Games ends with a proposal, but as Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season finale of The Bachelor draws nearer, promos have hinted that his happy ending is less and less likely.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with former Bachelor Ben Higgins at the Winter Games: World Tells All taping last week, where he weighed in on Luyendyk's less-than-thrilling season (and promised "phenomenal" ending).

"Some have called it boring," Higgins conceded of fan's consensus on Lyendyk's season. "I think Arie went into this with the purest intentions to find somebody, so with that, I think that's my mark on a good Bachelor."

"I think, unfortunately, he might have, along the way, messed up by maybe not being as exciting as people want. But I think he's done it with a pure heart, and I think for that, we have to say he's been a really good Bachelor," he continued of the 36-year-old race car driver, whose odds were seemingly stacked against him since before his season began. "It's too bad he's not getting more love."

Higgins, of course, found love on his own season finale of The Bachelor in 2016, but split with Lauren Bushnell in May 2017. He tried his hand at love again on The Bachelor Winter Games, only to realize that he's just not ready to put himself out there. But months after production wrapped, would the 29-year-old reality star be up for another round as the Bachelor?

"That is such a good question. I didn't realize a lot of people were pulling for that," he shared. "I can't ever say never, but I can say that I was really happy with [how] my season of The Bachelor was done, and I thought I was moving on and I thought life was gonna get a lot simpler."

"It seems really tiring and daunting and exhausting to me right now. So I just know [it] might be hard," he added.

For now, Higgins is taking it easy and dating casually in Denver, Colorado.

"I am in a great place and I was even leaving this show. I'm doing just fine," he said. "I am dating.. but I'm not good at it. I have this like, block up still, where I'm unable to think [about] taking that next step, and so I just have a really good time spending a lot of money on dinner."

The reality star also has a passion for coffee, as one of the three founders of Generous Coffee, which he said works "to support causes that are building sustainable change in whatever injustice they are trying to eliminate by donating all of our profits to those causes. With every cup of coffee drank the hope is that a life will be changed in a positive way.”

See more on Higgins in the video below.

The finale of The Bachelor Winter Games airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with the World Tells All special airing right after.

