Gigi Hadid Radiates in Bright Yellow, Zendaya Rocks a Tulle Jumpsuit & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week
Gucci ruled the weekend dressing A-listers at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in their most lavish garbs. Gigi Hadid shined bright in a full Ralph Lauren ensemble and Kate Bosworth claimed the title of Street Style Queen with a one-sleeved floral blouse.
As the weather continues to drop and the cool breeze starts to flow, stars like Krysten Ritter and Alexa Chung are cozying up with oversized statement coats. Meanwhile, red carpet fashion continues to outshine itself with over-the-top detailing and embellishments.
From streetwear to red carpet glamour, these celebrities slayed the fashion game for the week of Nov. 5. ET has all the details on the best dressed stars -- and where you can get their looks!
Gigi Hadid
The 22-year-old model stunned at the "Gigi Hadid X Maybelline" party held at Hotel Gigi in London, England, on Nov. 7.
Hadid showed off her lengthy legs in a strapless, sequined, canary yellow Ralph Lauren mini-dress and draped a $5,290 double-face cashmere coat from the Fall 2017 collection over her shoulders. To complete her look, the supermodel opted for $595 gold Jimmy Choo "Anouk" pumps and Forevermark necklace and rings.
Her blonde locks were swept up in a flirty Brigitte Bardot-inspired updo, with golden-brown makeup and a nude lip.
Dakota Johnson
The 28-year-old actress looked princess-like at the LACMA 2017 Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.
Johnson wore a $20,000 rose pink long-sleeved Gucci dress with a deep V-neck and crystal embroidered appliqués on the shoulders. She accessorized her glamorous look with custom-made Gucci silver leather platforms and a one-of-a-kind black velvet bag with a crystal butterfly closure from the same designer.
Jared Leto
The Oscar winner was among the best dressed guys at the LACMA 2017 Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 4.
The Thirty Seconds to Mars stud wore Gucci Cruise 2018 black trousers and jacquard evening jacket with floral embroidery detail, totaling $8,000. Leto completed the all-Gucci look with a white evening shirt, $730 black leather horsebit loafers and a statement black velvet floral embroidered coat, which costs $3,980.
Zendaya
Zendaya can make anything look fabulous! The 21-year-old actress dressed to impress at the launch of Forevermark Diamond's Tribute collection in New York City on Nov. 7.
The 21-year-old actress wowed in a $1,700 white tulle Giuseppe di Morabito jumpsuit from the designer's Fall 2017 collection. The stylish and unique getup featured ruffled legs with a sweetheart top corset with spaghetti straps. She let the ensemble speak for itself and paired her outfit with hot pink heels and Forevermark jewelry worth $330,000!
Krysten Ritter
The Jessica Jones star opted for a stylish rocker look while in New York City on Nov. 8.
The 35-year-old actress paired her Def Leppard band tee with ripped AMO Babe jeans in Vixen Destroy worth $264 and black leather ankle booties. But the pièce de résistance was her knee-length black cape.
Alessandra Ambrosio
The supermodel turned heads at the Daddy's Home 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 5.
Ambrosio was dressed to the nines in a white and black flower-embroidered organza Carolina Herrera Resort 18 gown retailing for $9,990. She topped off her look with diamond earrings and a bold red lip.
Kate Bosworth
Slaying again this week was Kate Bosworth, rocking a flirty street style look.
The Long Road Home star looked casually cool in a floral one-sleeve blouse and $228 Mother "Cha Cha Fray" black bell bottom jeans by FRAME.
She outfitted the ensemble with $5,100 black Roger Vivier Rose Strass velvet booties featuring a crystal-embellished rose feature, and a matching black leather clutch with jewel detailing from the same designer.
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore was a vibrant delight at the 2017 SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 9.
The This Is Us star looked jaw-dropping in a red Johanna Ortiz gown from the designer's Resort 2018 collection. The flirty dress featured a low-V and a plethora of ruffles. As for her accessories, Moore's Monique ruby teardrop earring by Sara Weinstock cost a whopping $15,390, and that stunning 14-karat Effy rose gold ruby ring originally costs $4,295.
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
The couple stylishly attended HBO's War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend premiere at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 6.
The World of Dance host looked regal in a $1,895 black Christian Siriano dress from the designer's Resort 2018 collection. She complemented the classy gown with bejeweled Casadei pumps worth $1,095, and diamond earrings. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actor looked dapper in a Burberry Soho Fit wool mohair suit, retailing for $1,895.
Alexa Chung
The 34-year-old fashion designer also had killer street style this week.
Chung was spotted attending Jimmy Choo x Annabel's private party in London, England, on Nov. 8, wearing a knee-length cheetah print coat. She partnered the statement jacket with cropped black leather pants, a red knitted cardigan and $675 Romy 100 Jimmy Choo black kid leather and polka dot mesh heels. Fierce!
