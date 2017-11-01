Millie Bobby Brown's Fashion-Forward Press Day, Mila Kunis' Bold Boots & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week
Justin Hartley hit it out of the park with a statement suit at the premiere of his new movie, Mila Kunis rocked one of the must-have boots of the season and Daisy Ridley was ethereal in a one-of-a-kind emerald gown.
Hollywood's brightest brought their A-game to the hottest red carpets and events this week, stepping out in some of the most elegant and show-stopping ensembles. While they might have been promoting their latest movies and shows, these stylish ladies and gents proved that dressing up for work can be fun, and the bigger the risk, the better!
ET has all the details on the best dressed stars that slayed the week of Oct. 29 -- and where you can find their look!
Millie Bobby Brown
The Stranger Things star had a full fashion-forward week, especially while looking like a total fashionista during her press day in New York City on Oct. 31.
Brown was pretty in pink in a $2,125 Rodarte satin-and-sequin jacket with a velvet crop top, pale pink flowy printed trousers and Giuseppe Zanotti’s $1,395 "Angie" rose gold crystal t-strap sandal with a block heel. The 13-year-old actress accessorized with a Selim Mouzannar ring in pink gold with diamonds and morganite -- which retails for $1,990 -- and $195 gold "Doris" sunglasses from Roberi & Fraud.
For her second show-stopping look of the day, Brown donned a black $1,800 Gucci PreFall 2017 dress with statement red, white and blue ruffles down the chest and on the sleeves. She paired the classic look with a black Gucci coat with gold buttons, retailing for $2,400. Her statement blue-and-red chunky Gucci satin heels featured a white bow, pearls and spikes, and cost $1,150.
Kristen Bell
The 37-year-old actress looked picture perfect at the Los Angeles premiere of her new comedy, A Bad Moms Christmas, on Oct. 30. Bell was elegantly dressed in a white-and-black cutout gown from the Resort 2018 Michael Kors Collection, which retails for $2,895, and dazzling triangular double-drop Jennifer Meyer earrings, worth an estimated $15,000.
Justin Hartley
The This Is Us star was also smokin' at the A Bad Moms Christmas premiere in a standout burgundy suit with a white button-up and black tie and shoes. The 40-year-old actor also added some major bling on his wrist, a classic 42.5mm stainless steel automatic timepiece by David Yurman worth $3,400.
Hartley, who recently tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Chrishell Stause, chatted with ET at the premiere about his honeymoon plans and married life.
"Oh, gosh. I like saying wife," Hartley exclaimed. "I like saying it. It's beautiful, I'm happy. I couldn't be happier."
Mila Kunis
While the brunette beauty stunned in a black off-the-shoulder Cushnie et Ochs dress at the Bad Moms sequel premiere, the 34-year-old actress truly slayed in the all-Fendi ensemble she wore to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 30.
The white shirt dress costs $1,250 and the black blazer with blue stitching is $2,990. Most striking about her ensemble, however -- and our personal favorite -- are the fiery-hot red leather thigh-high Fendi boots, which retail for $1,350.
While the look is quite pricey, Kunis' dark Privé Revaux "The DaveO" shades are very affordable and retail for $29.95.
Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe
The Oscar winner and his wife, who are expecting their second child together, exuded elegance at the OMEGA Aqua Terra at Palazzao Misani Moretta in Venice, Italy, on Oct. 28.
Redmayne looked dapper in a navy Valentino suit from the Fall 2017 collection. The tailored jacket retails for $2,895, while the pants cost $850. His stunning wife, Hannah, was even more dashing in a $3,690 long-sleeved, white ruffled dress from the same designer's Resort 2018 collection. Couple goals!
Kate Bosworth
The 34-year-old actress commanded attention in a delicate and exquisite Oscar de la Renta pink tulle dress from the Spring 2018 collection. The gorgeous $6,990 gown features sequin floral dégradé and the designer's name embroidered on the side.
Bosworth accessorized the sweet look with $995 Sarah Flint’s "Luisa" heels in gold shimmer suede featuring crystal ornamentation and ribbon ties. Her Norman Silverman 4.04-carat earrings retail for $300,400 and the stunning 10-carat oval cut diamond ring is worth a whopping $753,800.
Daisy Ridley
All eyes were on Ridley at the Murder On The Orient Express world premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London on Nov. 2.
The 25-year-old actress turned heads on the red carpet in a romantic, custom-made emerald green Vivienne Westwood gown. The tulle and organza design featured a high neck with a full skirt and a gray ribbon belt that delicately pulled the look together. The Star Wars breakout star completed her look with gold chandelier earrings with emeralds and diamonds, her hair pulled up in a soft bun, taupe smokey eyeshadow and a nude lip.
Michelle Pfeiffer
The 59-year-old actress also looked every bit enchanting at the same premiere in London. The blonde beauty was dressed in a sleek, silky silver Prada gown which featured a low V neckline, a high slit and draped sleeves.
Pfeiffer kept her makeup to a minimum and her hair down and in soft curls. Her silver heels, earrings and rings completed the shining ensemble.
Mary J. Blige
The singer wowed in white at PORTER’s 2017 Incredible Women Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 1. Blige looked striking in a svelte, geometric gown by Toni Maticevski, which she paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and diamond dangling earrings.
