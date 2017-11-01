Millie Bobby Brown's Fashion-Forward Press Day, Mila Kunis' Bold Boots & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week

Justin Hartley hit it out of the park with a statement suit at the premiere of his new movie, Mila Kunis rocked one of the must-have boots of the season and Daisy Ridley was ethereal in a one-of-a-kind emerald gown.

Hollywood's brightest brought their A-game to the hottest red carpets and events this week, stepping out in some of the most elegant and show-stopping ensembles. While they might have been promoting their latest movies and shows, these stylish ladies and gents proved that dressing up for work can be fun, and the bigger the risk, the better!

ET has all the details on the best dressed stars that slayed the week of Oct. 29 -- and where you can find their look!