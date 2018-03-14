Beyoncé and JAY-Z Have 'a Team of Nannies' Taking Care of Blue Ivy and Twins as They Prep for Tour (Exclusive)

Family always comes first for Beyoncé and JAY-Z!

As the two gear up for their highly anticipated On the Run II tour, the happy parents are expected to bring their three children, 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and nine-month-old twins Sir and Rumi, along for the ride, with help from a team of nannies.

A source tells ET that Beyoncé and JAY-Z splurge on 24/7 care for their kids, and already have a handful of superstar helpers on staff. "Blue Ivy and the twins have a team of nannies working for them," the source said. "They have people around the clock."

Although the twins are a bit too young to develop hobbies of their own just yet, the source tells us that Blue Ivy is already following in her famous mama's footsteps. Like Bey, Blue has an eye for style!

"She's a little fashionista," the source said. "Blue Ivy loves shopping. When she went to Target, that [video] went viral, but she also loves browsing the shops in Beverly Hills with her parents!"

And seeing as Beyoncé and JAY-Z will be stopping in 15 cities across the U.K. and Europe and 21 cities in North America during their second joint tour, we're sure Blue will pick up a few new unique pieces along the way. Like this chic moto jacket she wore to the NBA All-Star Game last month:

... or the sparkly silver footwear she styled with her all-white ensemble at this year's GRAMMYs:

Or perhaps she'll sport some official merchandise from Mom and Dad's tour shop? We can only hope!

The On the Run II tour kicks off on Wednesday, June 6 in Cardiff, U.K., and wraps Oct. 2 in Vancouver, BC. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 19, at LiveNation.com and all usual outlets. However, beginning Wednesday, March 14 at 9 a.m., members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for all dates.

