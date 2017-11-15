BTS Facetime With Fans' Moms While Making the Late Night TV Rounds Ahead of AMA Performance -- Watch!

While both performances will air at a later date, on Wednesday's episode, Kimmel addressed the massive line of fans who had turned out to catch a glimpse of BTS when they came to the studio, and revealed a hilarious prank he pulled on some of the band's biggest devotees.

"We were gonna send the band outside to the audience, but the police and the fire department and our lawyers said at least 100 people would be killed if we did that," Kimmel joked. "They're very enthusiastic fans."

So, instead of doing that, Kimmel's producers went out into the crowd to find BTS fans who had come to the show with their moms, and asked the moms to step inside the building on the pretense of doing a segment about what it's like to be the parents of a superfan.

However, when the moms got in the building, they were given the chance to meet BTS in person and snap selfies with them -- which didn't exactly go over well with their daughters still waiting outside.