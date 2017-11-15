BTS Facetime With Fans' Moms While Making the Late Night TV Rounds Ahead of AMA Performance -- Watch!
BTS is certainly making the most of their trip to Los Angeles!
The mega-popular Korean boy band arrived in L.A. on Tuesday to start rehearsing for their performance at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, and their arrival was celebrated by their legion of U.S. fans, aka ARMY.
Within hours of touching down at LAX, the group quickly starting making the rounds to the late night talk shows based in Hollywood.
The bandmates -- Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, V, J-Hope and Jimin -- first came out to meet James Corden to record a performance of their song "DNA" for the Late Late Show audience.
NEWS: BTS Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of American Music Awards -- Watch!
Corden took to Twitter to share a sneak peek at their high-energy set, writing, "These guys are incredible!" and "I don’t care what you say, I’m @BTS_twt ‘s biggest fan!"
WATCH: BTS Spill Details on Their Upcoming World Tour -- Plus, Will They Ever Record Music in English?
On Wednesday, the guys headed to Hollywood to meet with Jimmy Kimmel and perform an outdoor mini-concert for the Jimmy Kimmel Live audience.
The host shared a short clip of his brief chat with the K-pop super group backstage before the show, where they talked about their brief trip to L.A.
WATCH: 11 Times BTS Stole Our Hearts as They Became the First K-Pop Group to Win a Billboard Music Award
While both performances will air at a later date, on Wednesday's episode, Kimmel addressed the massive line of fans who had turned out to catch a glimpse of BTS when they came to the studio, and revealed a hilarious prank he pulled on some of the band's biggest devotees.
"We were gonna send the band outside to the audience, but the police and the fire department and our lawyers said at least 100 people would be killed if we did that," Kimmel joked. "They're very enthusiastic fans."
So, instead of doing that, Kimmel's producers went out into the crowd to find BTS fans who had come to the show with their moms, and asked the moms to step inside the building on the pretense of doing a segment about what it's like to be the parents of a superfan.
However, when the moms got in the building, they were given the chance to meet BTS in person and snap selfies with them -- which didn't exactly go over well with their daughters still waiting outside.
WATCH: BTS Celebrate Their Biggest Album Ever and Reveal What They Love About Themselves
According to their schedule, BTS will also be heading over to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres Show next Tuesday to tape an episode that is set to air on Nov. 27.
On Wednesday, BTS sat down with ET's Denny Directo, and they opened up about their love lives, and the appreciation they have for their fans.
"For me, true love is really something that comes within myself, and I think that’s what really gets transferred to the fans," J-Hope shared.
"When we don't have a boyfriend or girlfriend, we always say, 'Oh, I'm so lonely. I want a date,' or something like that," RM added. "But I think the biggest love we're all searching for is the love for one's self."
For more from the band's insightful ET interview, check out the video below.